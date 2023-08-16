6,288 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Bought by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth $111,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ciena by 39.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Ciena by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $88,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,780.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $177,311.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $88,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,780.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,839 shares of company stock worth $1,094,468. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

