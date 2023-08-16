755 Shares in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 755 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank stock opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $91.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 31.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

