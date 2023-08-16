8,211 Shares in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,968,000 after purchasing an additional 215,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,421,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,913,000 after purchasing an additional 690,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,916,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,519,000 after purchasing an additional 736,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.
Perrigo Stock Performance
PRGO opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.62. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $42.21.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Perrigo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -259.52%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,559.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,636.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.
