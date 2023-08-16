833 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,168,000 after buying an additional 249,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 51.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,367,000 after buying an additional 248,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,838 shares of company stock worth $4,885,240 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.24.

ROK opened at $297.71 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

