852 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 852 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 313,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $229.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $214.51 and a 52-week high of $352.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.72.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

