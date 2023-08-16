A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 979,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 93.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $55,000. 74.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.02.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

