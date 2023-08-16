ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ADMA Biologics in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADMA Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADMA. TheStreet upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $4.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 38,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 36,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $1,665,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

