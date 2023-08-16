Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 11,723 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 11,723 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $41,264.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,141,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,218,910.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 9th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 9,465 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $31,518.45.

On Monday, August 7th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 15,463 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $53,192.72.

On Friday, August 4th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 9,745 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $33,425.35.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,182 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $43,124.28.

On Monday, July 31st, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 26,774 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $97,992.84.

On Friday, July 28th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 18,030 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $61,482.30.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,498 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $41,243.40.

On Monday, July 24th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 14,946 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $50,218.56.

On Friday, July 21st, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 20,008 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $70,628.24.

On Monday, June 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 40,499 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $101,247.50.

Redwire Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE RDW opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.76. Redwire Co. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.23 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 530.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Redwire Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Redwire in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDW. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwire by 97.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Redwire by 91.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

