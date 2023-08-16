Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) versus Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Financial Survey

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Free Report) and Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of Agilyx ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Avalon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Agilyx ASA and Avalon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilyx ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Agilyx ASA and Avalon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilyx ASA N/A N/A N/A Avalon -1.89% -4.31% -1.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agilyx ASA and Avalon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilyx ASA N/A N/A N/A $1.27 2.21 Avalon $86.34 million 0.11 -$580,000.00 ($0.42) -5.76

Agilyx ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avalon. Avalon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agilyx ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Agilyx ASA beats Avalon on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agilyx ASA

Agilyx ASA, a technology company, engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. Its conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, as well as depolymerizes plastics, which include polystyrene and PMMA back into virgin-quality products. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations. This segment also provides turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting; and sells construction mats. The Golf and Related Operations segment operates and manages golf courses and related clubhouses and facilities; and a hotel and its associated resort amenities, as well as an athletic center. Its golf and country club facilities offer swimming pools, fitness centers, tennis courts, dining and banquet, and conference facilities, salon, and spa services. The company also owns and operates hotel under the brand of The Grand Resort, which provides various facilities, such as hotel, indoor and outdoor swimming pool, bath, fitness center, restaurants, bars, cigar lounge, salon and spa, banquet and conference facilities, and adjoining tennis center. Avalon Holdings Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Warren, Ohio.

