Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Mizuho upped their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus upped their price target on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.19.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $129.85 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $77,716,899.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,715,392.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,715,392.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock valued at $298,366,253. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

