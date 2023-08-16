Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $160.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.19.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Airbnb Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $129.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $735,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,329 shares in the company, valued at $20,544,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $735,882.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,271,998 shares of company stock valued at $298,366,253 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.