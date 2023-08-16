Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Down 10.0% in July

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Aisin Stock Performance

ASEKY opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. Aisin has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

