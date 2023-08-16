Altius Minerals Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Laurentian lowered their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.25 to C$24.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.84.

TSE ALS opened at C$19.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.63. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$16.85 and a 52-week high of C$24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock has a market cap of C$906.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

