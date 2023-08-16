ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALXO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ALX Oncology from $48.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $198.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.65. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $15.39.

In other news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $47,889.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,248.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,511 shares of company stock valued at $93,148 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. FMR LLC raised its position in ALX Oncology by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,129,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 691,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,788,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,434,000 after buying an additional 120,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,411,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after buying an additional 86,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 383.9% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,249,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 991,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

