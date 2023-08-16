Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $13.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 109.98% and a return on equity of 46.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 75.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

