AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMC. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.15.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $26.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.77.

AMC Entertainment shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, August 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,993,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $13,828,582.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,911,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,467,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 32,464,774 shares of company stock worth $55,655,259 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 418.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,916 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $7,757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $6,406,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 295.6% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,760,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,300 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

