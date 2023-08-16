American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Douglas N. Benham Buys 2,000 Shares

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $38.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,003,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,389,000 after buying an additional 98,785 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

