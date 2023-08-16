American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Receives $240.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.93.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE AMT opened at $185.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.26. American Tower has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $280.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a PE ratio of 89.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 303.38%.
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
