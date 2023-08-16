Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $28.57 Per Share

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $28.57 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $28.48. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $29.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $8.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $32.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $8.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $34.42 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.11.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $336.66 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $249.35 and a 1 year high of $358.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.24.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,891,000 after acquiring an additional 322,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,937,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,866,000 after buying an additional 50,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,310,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

