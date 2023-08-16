Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading Up 3.3%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 155,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,061,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMRX shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.65 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 29,302 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $121,017.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,772.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 155.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 34,416 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,770 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 92,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

