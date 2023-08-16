Analysts Set Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target at $45.50

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTOGet Free Report) (TSE:APS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $50.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $37.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 95,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $458.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.43. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

