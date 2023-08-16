Analysts Set C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT at $95.05

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.05.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $94.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.88. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

