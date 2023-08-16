Analysts Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target at $389.17

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $392.28.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $393.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.00. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $417.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 36.58%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

