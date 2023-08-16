Analysts Set Expectations for Integer Holdings Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Integer in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $89.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Integer has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.93 and its 200 day moving average is $80.67.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.05 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $303,956.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $765,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Integer by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Integer by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Integer by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Integer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Integer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

