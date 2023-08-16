Analysts Set Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Target Price at $21.62

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.62.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $157,005.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,836 shares in the company, valued at $577,176.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $157,005.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,176.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $101,336.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 450,206 shares of company stock worth $9,082,335 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 210.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,984,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120,351 shares in the last quarter. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth about $78,846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 239.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,432 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $22.41 on Friday. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

