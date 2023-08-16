Analysts Set Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Target Price at $361.00

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $361.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Gartner alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gartner

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.10, for a total value of $259,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,693.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 835 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.24, for a total value of $277,420.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,538.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 792 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.10, for a total transaction of $259,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,581 shares of company stock worth $6,405,288 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $334.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.04. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner has a 1-year low of $272.58 and a 1-year high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

(Get Free Report

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.