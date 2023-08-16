Analysts Set Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Target Price at $361.00

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $361.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on IT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Gartner stock opened at $334.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.04. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner has a 1-year low of $272.58 and a 1-year high of $377.88.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
