Analysts Set Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target at $59.08

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRTX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $104.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

In other news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 1,201,440 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $33,400,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,201,440 shares in the company, valued at $89,000,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 1,201,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $33,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 94.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 67,858 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 61.7% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,678,000 after buying an additional 228,898 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,036,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 40.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 373,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after buying an additional 107,232 shares during the period.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.23) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.37% and a negative net margin of 2,709.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 153.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

