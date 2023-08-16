Analysts Set United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) PT at $71.08

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.08.

UAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL opened at $51.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

