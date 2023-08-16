Analyzing electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) and GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA)

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) and GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares electroCore and GigCapital5’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore $8.59 million 3.53 -$22.16 million ($4.69) -1.08 GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A

GigCapital5 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than electroCore.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore -202.57% -151.29% -101.48% GigCapital5 N/A N/A -4.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of electroCore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of GigCapital5 shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of electroCore shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of GigCapital5 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

electroCore has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for electroCore and GigCapital5, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore 0 0 4 0 3.00 GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A

electroCore currently has a consensus price target of $2,480.00, indicating a potential upside of 48,911.86%. Given electroCore’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe electroCore is more favorable than GigCapital5.

Summary

GigCapital5 beats electroCore on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc., a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, a rechargeable and reloadable handheld device for regular or intermittent use over many years. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

