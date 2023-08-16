Analyzing P3 Health Partners (PIII) and The Competition

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 61 public companies in the “Medical Care Facilities” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare P3 Health Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for P3 Health Partners and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors 148 1159 1281 10 2.44

As a group, “Medical Care Facilities” companies have a potential upside of 17.19%. Given P3 Health Partners’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe P3 Health Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.92% -2,471.27% 33.63% P3 Health Partners Competitors 4.54% -112.27% 2.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.14 billion -$270.13 million 0.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors $3.21 billion $70.26 million 558.26

P3 Health Partners’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners. P3 Health Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ rivals have a beta of 0.79, indicating that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of shares of all “Medical Care Facilities” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Medical Care Facilities” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

P3 Health Partners rivals beat P3 Health Partners on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

