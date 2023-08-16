Analyzing Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) and Crane (NYSE:CR)

Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Free Report) and Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ushio and Crane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ushio alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ushio N/A N/A N/A Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.3% of Crane shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ushio N/A N/A N/A $77.35 0.16 Crane $2.66 billion 1.88 $401.10 million $7.55 11.67

This table compares Ushio and Crane’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than Ushio. Ushio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ushio and Crane, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ushio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crane 0 1 3 0 2.75

Crane has a consensus price target of $104.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.89%. Given Crane’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crane is more favorable than Ushio.

Summary

Crane beats Ushio on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ushio

(Get Free Report)

Ushio, Inc. engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others. The company was founded in March 1964 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Crane

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, commercial valves, and pumps and systems. The Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment provides electronic equipment and associated software leveraging extensive, and proprietary core capabilities, including payment verification and authentication, as well as automation solutions, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity enhancing software solutions. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils, primarily for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles and in commercial and industrial buildings applications. It provides products and solutions to customers across end markets, including aerospace, defense, chemical and pharmaceutical, water and wastewater, payment automation, non-residential and municipal construction, energy, and banknote design and production, as well as for a range of general industrial and consumer applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Ushio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ushio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.