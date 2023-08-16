Analyzing ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) & Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD)

ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA – Get Free Report) and Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Chord Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chord Energy $4.01 billion 1.58 $1.86 billion $40.92 3.73

Chord Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ZaZa Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A Chord Energy 44.17% 19.07% 13.55%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Chord Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ZaZa Energy has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chord Energy has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ZaZa Energy and Chord Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Chord Energy 0 1 7 0 2.88

Chord Energy has a consensus target price of $183.88, suggesting a potential upside of 20.34%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Chord Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Chord Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chord Energy beats ZaZa Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZaZa Energy

ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas. ZaZa Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

