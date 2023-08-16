Anglo American (LON:AAL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2,111.24

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,111.24 ($26.78) and last traded at GBX 2,116.50 ($26.85), with a volume of 105648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,151 ($27.29).

Several brokerages have commented on AAL. Barclays cut their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($41.86) to GBX 3,100 ($39.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($31.71) to GBX 2,700 ($34.25) in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($43.13) to GBX 3,200 ($40.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,520 ($31.97) to GBX 2,430 ($30.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,600 ($32.98) to GBX 2,400 ($30.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,871.67 ($36.43).

The company has a market capitalization of £27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,321.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,575.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 3,554.01%.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,277 ($28.88) per share, with a total value of £6,808.23 ($8,636.60). 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

