Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Short Interest Update

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 489,800 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 431,100 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANIK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Anika Therapeutics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Anika Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49,994 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,806,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,936,000 after purchasing an additional 208,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 987,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 130,930 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

