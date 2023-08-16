Anthony J. Kuczinski Acquires 1,000 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) Director Anthony J. Kuczinski acquired 1,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,026 shares in the company, valued at $100,972.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SKWD opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $26.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $11,214,000. Markel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,213,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

