Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) vs. Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Financial Analysis

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Synaptics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Applied Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Synaptics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Applied Materials and Synaptics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 1 8 19 0 2.64 Synaptics 0 3 9 0 2.75

Earnings & Valuation

Applied Materials currently has a consensus price target of $139.19, suggesting a potential downside of 0.63%. Synaptics has a consensus price target of $112.08, suggesting a potential upside of 25.34%. Given Synaptics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synaptics is more favorable than Applied Materials.

This table compares Applied Materials and Synaptics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $25.79 billion 4.58 $6.53 billion $7.58 18.48 Synaptics $1.36 billion 2.61 $73.60 million $1.81 49.40

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Synaptics. Applied Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Materials and Synaptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 24.36% 52.81% 24.89% Synaptics 5.43% 17.11% 8.17%

Volatility and Risk

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptics has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Materials beats Synaptics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. The company operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions. It also provides Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications; TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design; and ForcePad. In addition, the company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on smartphones and tablets; and TouchView products, a touch controller and display driver integration product. Further, it provides TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; ultra-low power edge artificial intelligence platform for battery powered wireless devices; wireless connectivity solutions comprising Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, global positioning system, global navigation satellite system, and ULE; and voice over IP and digital enhanced cordless telecommunications solutions. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers to mobile and PC OEMs; IoT OEMs; and automotive and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

