AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives $34.68 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.97.

APP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on AppLovin from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on AppLovin from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get AppLovin alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on APP

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $773,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 659,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,405,951.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $773,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 659,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,405,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $676,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,672,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,485,633.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,112,381 shares of company stock worth $347,874,432 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,358,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,820 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 425.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,402,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 1,457.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,173,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,939 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of APP opened at $39.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 660.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.