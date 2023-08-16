AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives $34.68 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.97.
APP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on AppLovin from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on AppLovin from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,358,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,820 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 425.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,402,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 1,457.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,173,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,939 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of APP opened at $39.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 660.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.
