AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives $130.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATR

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $122.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.69. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $126.99.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $174,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,199 shares in the company, valued at $884,325.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 7,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $968,759.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $605,413.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $174,432.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,199 shares in the company, valued at $884,325.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,360 shares of company stock worth $2,722,742. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 24,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $2,674,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.