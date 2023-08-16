Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Gap Down to $16.58

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.58, but opened at $16.12. Arbor Realty Trust shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 321,531 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABR. Piper Sandler cut Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 40.29, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.67%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 8,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,270.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 44.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

