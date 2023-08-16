Archer Investment Corp Buys New Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,013,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,572,000 after purchasing an additional 93,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,145,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,484,000 after purchasing an additional 259,338 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,823,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,985,000 after purchasing an additional 671,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 667,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.39.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

