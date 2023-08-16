Archer Investment Corp Buys Shares of 1,020 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

