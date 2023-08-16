Archer Investment Corp Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 47.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 124.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 658,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,810,000 after acquiring an additional 127,699 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 50,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

