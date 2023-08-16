Archer Investment Corp Decreases Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,465 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1.9% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 477.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 77,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FJUL opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.81 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

