Archer Investment Corp Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of BND opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $76.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

