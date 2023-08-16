Archer Investment Corp Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after buying an additional 11,947,873 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BND opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $76.29.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

