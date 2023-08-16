Archer Investment Corp Invests $51,000 in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.59.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $106.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.15. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

