Archer Investment Corp Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

FTSL stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $46.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.22.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.