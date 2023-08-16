Archer Investment Corp Makes New $53,000 Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 37,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 64,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 52,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 21,042.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 43,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 67,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.36%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.