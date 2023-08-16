Archer Investment Corp Makes New Investment in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 65.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AGO opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

