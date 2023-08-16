Archer Investment Corp Makes New Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

